Fredericktown dented the scoreboard first, but Utica responded to earn a 34-20 decision in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fredericktown, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Utica through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Freddies would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 20-7 lead on the Redskins.

Utica broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-20 lead over Fredericktown.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fredericktown and Utica squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Utica faced off against Centerburg and Fredericktown took on Highland on Aug. 18 at Fredericktown High School.

