Massillon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mansfield from start to finish for a 51-10 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Massillon jumped in front of Mansfield 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 35-10 gap over the Tygers at the intermission.

Massillon steamrolled to a 42-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.