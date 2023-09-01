Buckeye Valley posted a narrow 27-23 win over Ashland for an Ohio high school football victory at Buckeye Valley Local High.

Ashland started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Buckeye Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Barons’ offense jumped in front for a 20-17 lead over the Arrows at halftime.

Buckeye Valley darted to a 27-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ashland faced off against River Valley.

