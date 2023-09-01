Perry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 26-8 win over Crestline during this Ohio football game.

Perry opened with a 20-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Commodores prevailed.

Last season, Perry and Crestline faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Crestline High School.

