Lexington topped Clear Fork 28-27 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Clear Fork, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

The Colts moved a meager margin over the Minutemen as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over Clear Fork.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Clear Fork and Lexington played in a 35-28 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Clear Fork took on Lucas on Aug. 18 at Clear Fork High School.

