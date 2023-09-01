A swift early pace pushed Danville past Fairfield Christian Friday 41-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Danville opened with a 34-0 advantage over Fairfield Christian through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense charged in front for a 41-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Fairfield Christian trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 41-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

