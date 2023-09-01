Mapleton topped Northmor 40-33 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Mounties fought to a 24-12 intermission margin at the Golden Knights’ expense.

Northmor moved ahead of Mapleton 33-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Mounties rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Golden Knights 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Northmor faced off against Upper Sandusky.

