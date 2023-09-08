Carey allows no points against Wynford

A suffocating defense helped Carey handle Wynford 34-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Carey opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wynford through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a huge 27-0 gap over the Royals at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Carey and Wynford played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Carey faced off against Galion and Wynford took on Pleasant on Aug. 25 at Wynford High School.

Danville defense stifles Fredericktown

A suffocating defense helped Danville handle Fredericktown 40-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Danville jumped in front of Fredericktown 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

Danville breathed fire to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

The last time Danville and Fredericktown played in a 28-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fredericktown faced off against Northridge and Danville took on Bucyrus on Aug. 25 at Bucyrus High School.

Clear Fork lets lead slip away in Galion’s victory

Clear Fork’s advantage forced Galion to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-3 win Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Clear Fork and Galion faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Galion faced off against Carey and Clear Fork took on Granville on Aug. 25 at Clear Fork High School.

Northmor overpowers Cardington-Lincoln in thorough fashion

Northmor handled Cardington-Lincoln 44-6 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Northmor a 3-0 lead over Cardington-Lincoln.

The Golden Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 37-0 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Northmor stormed to a 44-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Columbus Academy and Northmor took on South Central on Aug. 25 at Northmor High School.

East Knox dominates Centerburg

East Knox dominated Centerburg 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

East Knox opened with a 7-0 advantage over Centerburg through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

East Knox stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Centerburg and East Knox squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Knox faced off against Crestview and Centerburg took on Ontario on Aug. 25 at Centerburg High School.

Super start fuels Loudonville’s victory over Mt. Gilead

Loudonville grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 27-20 win against Mt. Gilead at Loudonville High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Loudonville a 19-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mt. Gilead moved ahead of Loudonville 20-19 to start the final quarter.

The Red Birds pulled off a stirring 8-0 fourth quarter to trip the Indians.

Recently on Aug. 25, Loudonville squared off with Utica in a football game.

Pleasant overcomes Highland’s lead to earn win

Pleasant trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 34-17 win over Highland during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Highland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-13 advantage over Pleasant as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 20-17 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

Pleasant darted to a 27-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Highland and Pleasant squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pleasant faced off against Wynford and Highland took on Triway on Aug. 25 at Highland High School.

Ridgedale allows no points against Crestline

Defense dominated as Ridgedale pitched a 46-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Rockets’ offense thundered in front for a 32-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Ridgedale jumped to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Rockets and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

The last time Ridgedale and Crestline played in a 42-15 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Crestline faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen.

New Philadelphia allows no points against Ashland

New Philadelphia’s defense throttled Ashland, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-0 lead over Ashland.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Quakers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ashland High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Ashland squared off with Marion Harding in a football game.

Ontario crushes River Valley

Ontario controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-21 win against River Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time River Valley and Ontario played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ontario faced off against Centerburg and River Valley took on Madison Comprehensive on Aug. 25 at River Valley High School.

Shelby darts by Marion Harding

Shelby dominated Marion Harding 45-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Marion Harding on Sept. 8.

Shelby darted in front of Marion Harding 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelby breathed fire to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Shelby and Marion Harding played in a 33-3 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Harding faced off against Ashland and Shelby took on Lexington on Aug. 25 at Shelby High School.

Willard squeezes past Woodmore

Willard posted a narrow 35-30 win over Woodmore on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Willard opened with a 15-7 advantage over Woodmore through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes registered a 21-10 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Willard darted to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the final quarter, but the Crimson Flashes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

