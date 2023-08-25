A suffocating defense helped River Valley handle Madison Comprehensive 42-0 during this Ohio football game.

River Valley jumped in front of Madison Comprehensive 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

River Valley breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, River Valley and Madison Comprehensive squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at River Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.