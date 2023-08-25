Highland knocked off Triway 26-7 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Highland opened with a 12-7 advantage over Triway through the first quarter.

The Fighting Scots’ offense jumped in front for a 19-7 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Highland steamrolled to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Triway and Highland squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Triway High School.

