Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Lexington 50-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Shelby pulled in front of Lexington 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Minutemen rallied in the second quarter by making it 22-6.

Shelby roared to a 36-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Shelby and Lexington squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Lexington High School.

