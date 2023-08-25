Crestview topped East Knox 20-14 in a tough tilt at Crestview High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Crestview took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Crestview and East Knox played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

