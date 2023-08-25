Granville sent Clear Fork home scoreless in a 15-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Granville took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Clear Fork after the first quarter.

The Blue Aces opened a modest 15-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Granville and Clear Fork played in a 16-8 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.