An early dose of momentum helped Utica to a 49-7 runaway past Loudonville on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Utica took an early lead by forging a 20-0 margin over Loudonville after the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 49-7 intermission margin at the Red Birds’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Loudonville and Utica played in a 19-13 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

