Ashland squeezes past Marion Harding

Ashland topped Marion Harding 14-6 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Ashland darted to a 7-0 bulge over Marion Harding as the fourth quarter began.

The Arrows put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Presidents 7-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Ashland and Marion Harding squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Marion Harding High School.

Crestview survives for narrow win over East Knox

Crestview topped East Knox 20-14 in a tough tilt at Crestview High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Crestview took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Crestview and East Knox played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Bellevue rides to cruise-control win over Wauseon

Bellevue dismissed Wauseon by a 26-3 count in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Bellevue opened with a 6-3 advantage over Wauseon through the first quarter.

The Redmen registered a 14-3 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Bellevue charged to a 26-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Wynford claims tight victory against Pleasant

Wynford finally found a way to top Pleasant 22-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Wynford moved in front of Pleasant 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Royals registered a 22-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Pleasant and Wynford squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Pleasant High School.

River Valley defense stifles Madison Comprehensive

A suffocating defense helped River Valley handle Madison Comprehensive 42-0 during this Ohio football game.

River Valley jumped in front of Madison Comprehensive 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

River Valley breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, River Valley and Madison Comprehensive squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at River Valley High School.

Danville overpowers Bucyrus in thorough fashion

Danville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-6 win over Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Danville took an early lead by forging a 27-6 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 61-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Danville jumped to a 67-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Danville and Bucyrus squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Danville High School.

North defense stifles Norwalk

Defense dominated as North pitched a 35-0 shutout of Norwalk in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

North jumped in front of Norwalk 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Rangers and the Truckers were both scoreless.

North jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Truckers 7-0 in the last stanza.

Fredericktown slips past Northridge

Fredericktown didn’t flinch, finally repelling Northridge 19-17 during this Ohio football game.

The last time Fredericktown and Northridge played in a 36-6 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Columbus Academy sets early tone to dominate Cardington-Lincoln

Columbus Academy took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cardington-Lincoln 33-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Columbus Academy moved in front of Cardington-Lincoln 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Columbus Academy roared to a 26-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Not for the faint of heart: Galion topples Carey

Galion didn’t flinch, finally repelling Carey 21-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Carey and Galion squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Carey High School.

Northmor allows no points against South Central

Northmor sent South Central home scoreless in a 60-0 decision in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Northmor a 19-0 lead over South Central.

The Golden Knights registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Northmor breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Knights added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Northmor and South Central played in a 28-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Granville shuts out Clear Fork

Granville sent Clear Fork home scoreless in a 15-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Granville took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Clear Fork after the first quarter.

The Blue Aces opened a modest 15-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Granville and Clear Fork played in a 16-8 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Mansfield sprints past Canfield

Mansfield handed Canfield a tough 24-14 loss at Mansfield Senior High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Highland thwarts Triway’s quest

Highland knocked off Triway 26-7 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Highland opened with a 12-7 advantage over Triway through the first quarter.

The Fighting Scots’ offense jumped in front for a 19-7 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Highland steamrolled to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Triway and Highland squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Triway High School.

Colonel Crawford defeats Cardinal Stritch

It was a tough night for Cardinal Stritch which was overmatched by Colonel Crawford in this 57-13 verdict.

Last season, Colonel Crawford and Cardinal Stritch squared off on Oct. 30, 2021 at Colonel Crawford High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Colonel Crawford squared off with River in a football game.

Ontario allows no points against Centerburg

Defense dominated as Ontario pitched a 35-0 shutout of Centerburg on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Ontario steamrolled in front of Centerburg 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Ontario jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Shelby scores early, pulls away from Lexington

Shelby broke to an early lead and topped Lexington 50-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Shelby pulled in front of Lexington 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Minutemen rallied in the second quarter by making it 22-6.

Shelby roared to a 36-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Shelby and Lexington squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Lexington High School.

Calvert outlasts Monroeville to earn OT victory

Calvert took full advantage of overtime to defeat Monroeville 35-34 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Calvert took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Monroeville after the first quarter.

The Senecas registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Monroeville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-21 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senecas and the Eagles locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Calvert got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Calvert and Monroeville squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Calvert High School.

Utica sets early tone to dominate Loudonville

An early dose of momentum helped Utica to a 49-7 runaway past Loudonville on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Utica took an early lead by forging a 20-0 margin over Loudonville after the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 49-7 intermission margin at the Red Birds’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Loudonville and Utica played in a 19-13 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Waynesfield-Goshen defense stifles Crestline

Waynesfield-Goshen sent Crestline home scoreless in a 63-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Waynesfield-Goshen charged in front of Crestline 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Waynesfield-Goshen pulled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Crestline played in a 62-8 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

