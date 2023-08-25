Defense dominated as Ontario pitched a 35-0 shutout of Centerburg on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Ontario steamrolled in front of Centerburg 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Ontario jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

