Northmor sent South Central home scoreless in a 60-0 decision in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Northmor a 19-0 lead over South Central.

The Golden Knights registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Northmor breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Knights added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Northmor and South Central played in a 28-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.