Waynesfield-Goshen sent Crestline home scoreless in a 63-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Waynesfield-Goshen charged in front of Crestline 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Waynesfield-Goshen pulled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Crestline played in a 62-8 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.