Danville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-6 win over Bucyrus for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Danville took an early lead by forging a 27-6 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 61-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Danville jumped to a 67-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Danville and Bucyrus squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Danville High School.

