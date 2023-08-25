Wynford finally found a way to top Pleasant 22-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Wynford moved in front of Pleasant 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Royals registered a 22-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Pleasant and Wynford squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Pleasant High School.

