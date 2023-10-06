Madison shuts out Mount Vernon for 1st win

Madison Comprehensive’s defense roared and the Rams bussed home to ring the victory bell for the first time this season after a 38-0 shutout at Mount Vernon High School on Friday night.

The first quarter gave Madison Comprehensive a 10-0 lead over Mount Vernon.

The Rams opened a monstrous 17-0 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Madison Comprehensive breathed fire to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Ontario allows no points against Marion Harding

Ontario’s defense throttled Marion Harding, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Ontario opened with a 14-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Presidents.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Ontario and Marion Harding played in a 38-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Shelby secures a win over Clear Fork

Shelby grabbed a 36-21 victory at the expense of Clear Fork during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Shelby and Clear Fork settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelby jumped ahead of Clear Fork 29-14 as the final quarter started.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clear Fork and Shelby squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Shelby faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on Pleasant on Sept. 22 at Pleasant High School.

River Valley exhales after close call with Highland

River Valley posted a narrow 38-37 win over Highland on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Highland, as it began with a 23-21 edge over River Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Highland enjoyed a 37-27 lead over River Valley to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Vikings, as they climbed out of a hole with a 38-37 scoring margin.

Last season, Highland and River Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at River Valley High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Highland squared off with Shelby in a football game.

Carey defense stifles Bucyrus

Carey’s defense throttled Bucyrus, resulting in a 63-0 shutout on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Carey and Bucyrus squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bucyrus High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Carey squared off with Colonel Crawford in a football game.

Danville crushes Centerburg

Danville dismissed Centerburg by a 52-22 count during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Danville a 22-0 lead over Centerburg.

The Blue Devils fought to a 38-8 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Danville jumped to a 46-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Centerburg and Danville faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Centerburg faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Danville took on Loudonville on Sept. 22 at Loudonville High School.

Hardin Northern defense stifles Crestline

A suffocating defense helped Hardin Northern handle Crestline 64-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hardin Northern a 29-0 lead over Crestline.

The Polar Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 50-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Hardin Northern thundered to a 57-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hardin Northern and Crestline squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Crestline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Crestline faced off against Elgin.

Northmor darts past Mt. Gilead with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Northmor past Mt. Gilead Friday 31-3 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Northmor roared in front of Mt. Gilead 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mt Gilead and Northmor faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mt Gilead faced off against East Knox and Northmor took on Fredericktown on Sept. 22 at Northmor High School.

Gibsonburg dominates Willard in convincing showing

Gibsonburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willard 48-7 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gibsonburg a 7-0 lead over Willard.

The Golden Bears opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Crimson Flashes at the intermission.

Gibsonburg breathed fire to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 22, Willard squared off with Lakota in a football game.

East Knox defense stifles Fredericktown

A suffocating defense helped East Knox handle Fredericktown 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

East Knox steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Fredericktown and East Knox faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Fredericktown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, East Knox faced off against Mt Gilead and Fredericktown took on Northmor on Sept. 22 at Northmor High School.

Loudonville shuts out Cardington-Lincoln

Loudonville’s defense throttled Cardington-Lincoln, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Loudonville and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Loudonville faced off against Danville and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on Sept. 22 at Cardington High School.

Pleasant earns narrow win over Galion

Pleasant posted a narrow 14-13 win over Galion in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Pleasant a 7-0 lead over Galion.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant and Galion locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Spartans held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Galion and Pleasant played in a 44-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pleasant faced off against Clear Fork.

Columbian dominates Bellevue

Columbian handled Bellevue 43-12 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Columbian opened with a 14-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Columbian pulled to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbian and Bellevue faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bellevue High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.