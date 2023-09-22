A suffocating defense helped East Knox handle Mt. Gilead 28-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Gilead High on Sept. 22.

East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

East Knox roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Mt Gilead and East Knox played in a 22-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Gilead faced off against Loudonville and East Knox took on Centerburg on Sept. 8 at East Knox High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.