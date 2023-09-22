A suffocating defense helped Northmor handle Fredericktown 35-0 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Northmor opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Freddies at halftime.

Northmor breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Fredericktown and Northmor played in a 22-15 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown took on Danville on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

