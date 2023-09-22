Shelby’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Highland 48-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Whippets fought to a 26-14 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Shelby stormed to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

Last season, Highland and Shelby squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Highland took on Pleasant on Sept. 8 at Pleasant High School.

