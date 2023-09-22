A suffocating defense helped Centerburg handle Cardington-Lincoln 21-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Centerburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Northmor and Centerburg took on East Knox on Sept. 8 at East Knox High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.