Pleasant topped Clear Fork 30-22 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a slim 16-14 gap over the Colts at halftime.

Clear Fork moved ahead of Pleasant 22-16 to start the final quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Spartans’ defeat of the Colts.

The last time Clear Fork and Pleasant played in a 56-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pleasant faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on Galion on Sept. 8 at Galion High School.

