Carey collects victory over Colonel Crawford

Carey pushed past Colonel Crawford for a 27-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Carey opened with a 7-0 advantage over Colonel Crawford through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Colonel Crawford responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 13-7.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Colonel Crawford and Carey played in a 21-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 8, Carey squared off with Wynford in a football game.

Centerburg shuts out Cardington-Lincoln

A suffocating defense helped Centerburg handle Cardington-Lincoln 21-0 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Centerburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Northmor and Centerburg took on East Knox on Sept. 8 at East Knox High School.

Danville dominates Loudonville in convincing showing

Danville rolled past Loudonville for a comfortable 52-15 victory on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Danville opened with a 16-7 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense roared in front for a 32-7 lead over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Danville and Loudonville each scored in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

The last time Danville and Loudonville played in a 19-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loudonville faced off against Mt Gilead and Danville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

Northmor allows no points against Fredericktown

A suffocating defense helped Northmor handle Fredericktown 35-0 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 22.

Northmor opened with a 21-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Freddies at halftime.

Northmor breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Fredericktown and Northmor played in a 22-15 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown took on Danville on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

East Knox shuts out Mt. Gilead

A suffocating defense helped East Knox handle Mt. Gilead 28-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Gilead High on Sept. 22.

East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Gilead through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

East Knox roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Mt Gilead and East Knox played in a 22-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Mt Gilead faced off against Loudonville and East Knox took on Centerburg on Sept. 8 at East Knox High School.

Lakota dominates Willard

Lakota’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willard 36-7 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Willard through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 23-7 advantage at intermission over the Crimson Flashes.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lakota and Willard were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Willard faced off against Woodmore.

Mansfield sets early tone to dominate Lexington

Mansfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lexington 37-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Mansfield opened with a 28-10 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mansfield thundered to a 30-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Elgin scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Crestline

Elgin left no doubt in recording a 59-14 win over Crestline in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Elgin a 22-0 lead over Crestline.

The Comets fought to a 44-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Elgin pulled to a 59-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Elgin and Crestline faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Elgin High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Crestline squared off with Ridgedale in a football game.

Pleasant escapes close call with Clear Fork

Pleasant topped Clear Fork 30-22 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 22.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a slim 16-14 gap over the Colts at halftime.

Clear Fork moved ahead of Pleasant 22-16 to start the final quarter.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Spartans’ defeat of the Colts.

The last time Clear Fork and Pleasant played in a 56-21 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Pleasant faced off against Highland and Clear Fork took on Galion on Sept. 8 at Galion High School.

Shelby delivers statement win over Highland

Shelby’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Highland 48-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 22.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Whippets fought to a 26-14 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Shelby stormed to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

Last season, Highland and Shelby squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Highland took on Pleasant on Sept. 8 at Pleasant High School.

Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage.