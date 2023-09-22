Lakota’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willard 36-7 on Sept. 22 in Ohio football.

Lakota opened with a 7-0 advantage over Willard through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 23-7 advantage at intermission over the Crimson Flashes.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lakota and Willard were both scoreless.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Willard faced off against Woodmore.

