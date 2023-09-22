Danville rolled past Loudonville for a comfortable 52-15 victory on Sept. 22 in Ohio football action.

Danville opened with a 16-7 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense roared in front for a 32-7 lead over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Danville and Loudonville each scored in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-0 edge.

The last time Danville and Loudonville played in a 19-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Loudonville faced off against Mt Gilead and Danville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 8 at Fredericktown High School.

