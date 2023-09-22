Elgin left no doubt in recording a 59-14 win over Crestline in Ohio high school football on Sept. 22.

The first quarter gave Elgin a 22-0 lead over Crestline.

The Comets fought to a 44-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Elgin pulled to a 59-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Elgin and Crestline faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Elgin High School.

Recently on Sept. 8, Crestline squared off with Ridgedale in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.