OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 23, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard defeats Toledo St. Ursula

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Toledo St. Ursula from start to finish for a 63-25 victory at Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard an 8-5 lead over Toledo St. Ursula.

The Fighting Irish opened a massive 30-11 gap over the Arrows at halftime.

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard stormed to a 45-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-12 edge.

Recently on Jan. 19, Toledo St Ursula squared off with Toledo Notre Dame in a basketball game.

Antwerp overwhelms Continental

It was a tough night for Continental which was overmatched by Antwerp in this 56-23 verdict.

Last season, Antwerp and Continental squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Continental High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Antwerp faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Continental took on Fort Jennings on Jan. 18 at Fort Jennings High School.

Ashville Teays Valley collects victory over Lancaster Fairfield Union

Ashville Teays Valley collected a solid win over Lancaster Fairfield Union in a 46-31 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Akron Hoban and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Bloom-Carroll on Jan. 13 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Cardington-Lincoln posts win at Howard East Knox’s expense

Cardington-Lincoln handed Howard East Knox a tough 58-45 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 15-13 lead over Howard East Knox.

The Pirates registered a 33-22 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Cardington-Lincoln moved to a 45-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville.

Carey records thin win against Kenton

Carey topped Kenton 52-45 in a tough tilt on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Kenton started on steady ground by forging a 15-11 lead over Carey at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 30-23 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Carey darted to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Carey and Kenton squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Kenton faced off against Defiance and Carey took on Sycamore Mohawk on Jan. 13 at Carey High School.

Bloom-Carroll scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Baltimore Liberty Union

Bloom-Carroll controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 54-26 victory over Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 39-35 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 13 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati SCPA

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey earned a convincing 59-8 win over Cincinnati SCPA in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 9, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey squared off with Cincinnati Gamble in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame bests Cincinnati Ursuline

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame handled Cincinnati Ursuline 62-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Ursuline faced off against Fort Thomas Highlands and Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame took on Cincinnati St Ursula on Jan. 16 at Cincinnati Saint Ursula Academy.

Cincinnati Seton secures a win over Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Cincinnati Seton knocked off Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 50-33 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley faced off against Cincinnati Country Day.

Columbus Africentric prevails over Columbus South

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 93-23 win over Columbus South during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Columbus South faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus Eastmoor on Jan. 16 at Columbus Africentric.

Columbus Centennial tops Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Centennial rolled past Columbus Whetstone for a comfortable 63-12 victory on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Northland on Jan. 12 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights earns stressful win over Worthington Christian

Columbus Grandview Heights posted a narrow 37-31 win over Worthington Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last time Worthington Christian and Columbus Grandview Heights played in a 71-43 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Worthington Christian faced off against Columbus Girls and Worthington Christian took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Jan. 17 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Columbus International dominates Columbus Linden-Mckinley in convincing showing

Columbus International raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-43 win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 16, Columbus International squared off with Columbus Mifflin in a basketball game.

Columbus Torah survives for narrow win over Columbus Ohio Deaf

Columbus Torah topped Columbus Ohio Deaf 45-44 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 23.

Convoy Crestview scores early, pulls away from Van Wert

A swift early pace pushed Convoy Crestview past Van Wert Tuesday 71-15 at Convoy Crestview High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Van Wert squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Convoy Crestview faced off against Harrod Allen East and Van Wert took on St Marys on Jan. 18 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Delaware claims tight victory against Westerville North

Delaware finally found a way to top Westerville North 72-66 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Delaware opened with an 18-8 advantage over Westerville North through the first quarter.

The Warriors didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 32-28 at the intermission.

Delaware moved to a 52-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pacers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors’ 21-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Delaware and Westerville North played in a 59-47 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Westerville North faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Delaware took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Jan. 16 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley routs Columbus girls

Delaware Buckeye Valley rolled past Columbus girls for a comfortable 55-20 victory at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Columbus Girls squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Delaware and Columbus Girls took on Worthington Christian on Jan. 19 at Columbus School for Girls.

Delphos Jefferson outlasts Haviland Wayne Trace

Delphos Jefferson grabbed a 43-32 victory at the expense of Haviland Wayne Trace on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Haviland Wayne Trace faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Defiance Tinora and Delphos Jefferson took on Ada on Jan. 18 at Ada High School.

Stryker falls to Edgerton in OT

Edgerton topped Stryker in a 39-33 overtime thriller in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Edgerton moved in front of Stryker 6-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Stryker took the lead 19-18 to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs and the Panthers locked in a 30-30 stalemate.

Edgerton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-3 edge.

Last time Stryker and Edgerton played in a 57-48 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Edgerton faced off against Paulding and Stryker took on Montpelier on Jan. 18 at Stryker High School.

Elmore Woodmore earns stressful win over Old Fort

Elmore Woodmore topped Old Fort 33-26 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Old Fort faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Old Fort faced off against Sandusky St Mary and Elmore Woodmore took on New Riegel on Jan. 18 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Gibsonburg holds off Kansas Lakota

Gibsonburg finally found a way to top Kansas Lakota 40-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last time Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg played in a 44-37 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Kansas Lakota faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Jan. 18 at Gibsonburg High School.

Grove City claims tight victory against New Albany

Grove City finally found a way to top New Albany 41-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Grove City and New Albany faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Grove City faced off against Galloway Westland and New Albany took on Westerville Central on Jan. 19 at New Albany High School.

Harrod Allen East collects victory over Defiance Tinora

Harrod Allen East collected a solid win over Defiance Tinora in a 56-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Defiance Tinora faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Harrod Allen East took on Convoy Crestview on Jan. 18 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Kalida squeezes past Defiance Ayersville

Kalida posted a narrow 41-35 win over Defiance Ayersville on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Kalida and Defiance Ayersville played in a 52-27 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Kalida faced off against Delphos St John’s and Defiance Ayersville took on Hicksville on Jan. 18 at Defiance Ayersville.

Lancaster bests Grove City Central Crossing

It was a tough night for Grove City Central Crossing which was overmatched by Lancaster in this 54-30 verdict.

Last season, Lancaster and Grove City Central Crossing squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lancaster faced off against Logan and Grove City Central Crossing took on Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 16 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Delaware Berlin

Lewis Center Olentangy recorded a big victory over Delaware Berlin 80-51 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy and Delaware Berlin squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Delaware Berlin faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Chillicothe Unioto on Jan. 15 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Lewisburg Tri-County North escapes West Alexandria Twin Valley South in thin win

Lewisburg Tri-County North topped West Alexandria Twin Valley South 48-43 in a tough tilt on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lewisburg Tri-County North and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Jan. 18 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Lima Bath prevails over Delphos St. John’s

Lima Bath recorded a big victory over Delphos St. John’s 47-27 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Lima Bath and Delphos St John’s squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Delphos St John’s faced off against Rockford Parkway and Lima Bath took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Jan. 18 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Lima Perry claims tight victory against Sidney Lehman

Lima Perry finally found a way to top Sidney Lehman 27-26 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Lima Perry faced off against North Baltimore and Sidney Lehman took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 18 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Marysville dominates Hilliard Darby

Marysville handled Hilliard Darby 54-23 in an impressive showing on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Darby squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Marysville faced off against North York Crestwood Prep and Hilliard Darby took on Dublin Scioto on Jan. 16 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Maumee collects victory over Ottawa Hills

Maumee notched a win against Ottawa Hills 45-34 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Maumee faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Ottawa Hills faced off against Toledo Christian and Maumee took on Bowling Green Otsego on Jan. 16 at Maumee High School.

McComb takes down Dola Hardin Northern

McComb recorded a big victory over Dola Hardin Northern 56-34 at Dola Hardin Northern High on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave McComb a 15-7 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Panthers fought to a 46-14 intermission margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Dola Hardin Northern trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 54-23.

The Polar Bears rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time McComb and Dola Hardin Northern played in a 47-30 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Morral Ridgedale and McComb took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 18 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Montpelier overpowers Hicksville in thorough fashion

Montpelier handled Hicksville 51-28 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hicksville High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Montpelier and Hicksville faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Montpelier High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Hicksville faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Montpelier took on Stryker on Jan. 18 at Stryker High School.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford tacks win on Vanlue

North Robinson Colonel Crawford controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-18 win against Vanlue in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 18, Vanlue squared off with Mt Blanchard Riverdale in a basketball game.

Oak Harbor survives overtime against Vermilion

Oak Harbor took full advantage of overtime to defeat Vermilion 32-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 18, Oak Harbor squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game.

Pandora-Gilboa overcomes Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa notched a win against Cory-Rawson 48-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and Pandora-Gilboa squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Arlington and Cory-Rawson took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Jan. 18 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Pickerington Central darts by Newark

Pickerington Central recorded a big victory over Newark 67-38 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

Last time Pickerington Central and Newark played in a 51-46 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Pickerington Central faced off against Reynoldsburg and Newark took on Pickerington North on Jan. 12 at Newark High School.

Spencerville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Lima Central Catholic

Spencerville left no doubt in recording a 63-18 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 23.

Last season, Spencerville and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lima Central Catholic faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Spencerville took on New Knoxville on Jan. 16 at New Knoxville High School.

St. Marys slips past Maria Stein Marion Local

St. Marys finally found a way to top Maria Stein Marion Local 48-45 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 23.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St Marys faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, St Marys faced off against Van Wert and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Bremen on Jan. 18 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut pockets slim win over Westerville South

Sunbury Big Walnut finally found a way to top Westerville South 48-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last time Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 54-44 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Westerville South faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Canal Winchester on Jan. 12 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon comes up short in matchup with Tiffin Calvert

Tiffin Calvert notched a win against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last time Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert played in a 47-27 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Gibsonburg and Tiffin Calvert took on Fremont SJCC on Jan. 18 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Troy Christian claims victory against Bradford

Troy Christian handed Bradford a tough 56-37 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

Last season, Bradford and Troy Christian faced off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Bradford faced off against Arcanum and Troy Christian took on West Milton Milton-Union on Jan. 18 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley pockets slim win over Union City

Union City Mississinawa Valley topped Union City 54-51 in a tough tilt on Jan. 23 in Indiana girls high school basketball.

Last time Union City Mississinawa Valley and Union City played in a 71-50 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 15, Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game.

Upper Arlington outlasts Hilliard Bradley

Upper Arlington eventually beat Hilliard Bradley 43-27 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 23.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Hilliard Bradley faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Upper Arlington faced off against Avon and Hilliard Bradley took on Dublin Jerome on Jan. 15 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Upper Sandusky barely beats Marion Harding

Upper Sandusky finally found a way to top Marion Harding 44-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Marion Harding faced off against Marengo Highland and Upper Sandusky took on Carey on Jan. 9 at Upper Sandusky High School.

Wapakoneta escapes Bellefontaine in thin win

Wapakoneta posted a narrow 37-31 win over Bellefontaine in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Wapakoneta faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Shawnee and Bellefontaine took on St Paris Graham on Jan. 17 at St Paris Graham High School.

Wauseon earns solid win over Pettisville

Wauseon handed Pettisville a tough 49-36 loss on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wauseon and Pettisville faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Wauseon faced off against Swanton and Pettisville took on Fayette on Jan. 18 at Pettisville High School.

West Chester Lakota West earns stressful win over Cincinnati Princeton

West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 56-48 win over Cincinnati Princeton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Toledo Central Catholic and Cincinnati Princeton took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

West Jefferson earns stressful win over London Madison-Plains

West Jefferson posted a narrow 43-36 win over London Madison-Plains in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 17, West Jefferson faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and London Madison-Plains took on South Charleston Southeastern on Jan. 17 at South Charleston Southeastern Local High School.

Westerville Central claims victory against Pickerington North

Westerville Central pushed past Pickerington North for a 51-41 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pickerington North High on Jan. 23.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pickerington North faced off against Dayton Marshall and Westerville Central took on New Albany on Jan. 19 at New Albany High School.

Westerville Genoa Christian carves slim margin over Groveport Madison Christian

Westerville Genoa Christian finally found a way to top Groveport Madison Christian 45-38 on Jan. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Groveport Madison Christian faced off against Columbus Cristo Rey and Westerville Genoa Christian took on Granville Christian on Jan. 18 at Granville Christian Academy.

Willard earns solid win over Tiffin Columbian

Willard eventually beat Tiffin Columbian 57-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 23.

Last season, Willard and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Willard High School.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Willard faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Tiffin Columbian took on Kenton on Jan. 16 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Worthington squeezes past Dublin Jerome

Worthington posted a narrow 44-43 win over Dublin Jerome for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 23.

Last time Dublin Jerome and Worthington played in a 62-48 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 15, Dublin Jerome squared off with Hilliard Bradley in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.