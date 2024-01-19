Kansas Lakota posted a narrow 41-36 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Jan. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kansas Lakota a 16-11 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Raiders fought to a 27-21 intermission margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Kansas Lakota and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury each scored in the third quarter.

The Lakers outpointed the Raiders 6-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Kansas Lakota and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota took on Elmore Woodmore on Jan. 13 at Kansas Lakota High School.

