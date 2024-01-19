Morral Ridgedale took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dola Hardin Northern 45-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Last time Dola Hardin Northern and Morral Ridgedale played in a 40-22 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Mansfield Temple Christian and Morral Ridgedale took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Jan. 11 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

