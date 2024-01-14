Akron Hoban posted a narrow 45-38 win over Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 7-6 lead over Ashville Teays Valley.

The Knights and the Vikings dueled to a draw at 17-17 with the third quarter looming.

Akron Hoban enjoyed a tight margin over Ashville Teays Valley with a 32-25 lead heading to the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 5, Ashville Teays Valley squared off with Amanda-Clearcreek in a basketball game.

