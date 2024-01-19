Lima Shawnee recorded a big victory over Wapakoneta 50-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 18.

Lima Shawnee opened with a 15-12 advantage over Wapakoneta through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a huge 33-15 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Lima Shawnee charged to a 40-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Lima Shawnee faced off against Defiance and Wapakoneta took on Findlay on Jan. 13 at Findlay High School.

