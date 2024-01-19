Ottawa-Glandorf pushed past Lima Bath for a 61-46 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 18.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 11-9 lead over Lima Bath.

The scoreboard showed the Wildcats with a 23-22 lead over the Titans heading into the second quarter.

Ottawa-Glandorf broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-31 lead over Lima Bath.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-15 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Lima Bath High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Smithville and Lima Bath took on Elida on Jan. 11 at Lima Bath High School.

