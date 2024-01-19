Harrod Allen East posted a narrow 45-40 win over Convoy Crestview for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 18.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 11-8 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 19-15 advantage over the Mustangs at the end of the second quarter.

Harrod Allen East broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-25 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Harrod Allen East squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Convoy Crestview faced off against Bluffton and Harrod Allen East took on Ada on Jan. 11 at Harrod Allen East High School.

