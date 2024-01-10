Upper Sandusky topped Carey 44-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

Carey showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Upper Sandusky as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils darted a tight margin over the Rams as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Upper Sandusky broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead over Carey.

The Rams held on with a 12-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Upper Sandusky and Carey played in a 69-65 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Carey faced off against Millbury Lake.

