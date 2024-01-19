Pickerington Central handled Reynoldsburg 54-30 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Pickerington Central jumped in front of Reynoldsburg 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense stormed in front for a 29-14 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Pickerington Central steamrolled to a 42-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 12-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Reynoldsburg faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Pickerington Central faced off against Lancaster and Reynoldsburg took on Berlin Hiland on Jan. 13 at Berlin Hiland High School.

