Sunbury Big Walnut posted a narrow 43-37 win over Canal Winchester for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Jan. 12.

Canal Winchester started on steady ground by forging a 16-6 lead over Sunbury Big Walnut at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Indians with an 18-15 lead over the Golden Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-25 lead over Canal Winchester.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville North and Canal Winchester took on Bloom-Carroll on Jan. 2 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

