Westerville Genoa Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Granville Christian 57-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

Last season, Westerville Genoa Christian and Granville Christian faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Granville Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Granville Christian faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Westerville Genoa Christian took on Plain City Shekinah on Jan. 12 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

