OHSAA football scores for October 27, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Archbold tacks win on Fredericktown

Archbold dismissed Fredericktown by a 37-6 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Archbold opened with an 8-0 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Freddies’ expense.

Archbold roared to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Fredericktown faced off against Cardington-Lincoln.

Wynford outlasts Tinora to earn OT victory

Wynford topped Tinora in a 31-28 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wynford and Tinora settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Royals opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Tinora came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Wynford 21-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Royals and the Rams locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Wynford got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Carey takes down Crestview

Carey dominated Crestview 29-6 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The Blue Devils registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Carey steamrolled to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Carey and Crestview played in a 42-14 game on Nov. 13, 2021.

Danville crushes McDonald

Danville scored early and often to roll over McDonald 51-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Danville opened with a 28-7 advantage over McDonald through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Danville pulled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Danville got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Danville squared off with Mt Gilead in a football game.

Resolve: Northmor comes from behind to topple Coal Grove

Coal Grove dented the scoreboard first, but Northmor responded to earn a 44-22 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

Coal Grove showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Northmor as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 22-14 margin over the Golden Knights at halftime.

Northmor broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-22 lead over Coal Grove.

The Golden Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 13, Northmor squared off with Centerburg in a football game.

Martins Ferry lets lead slip away in East Knox’s victory

Martins Ferry cut in front to start, but East Knox answered the challenge to collect a 35-17 victory in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 27.

Martins Ferry started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over East Knox at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-10 lead over the Purple Riders at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, East Knox squared off with Loudonville in a football game.

Mansfield posts win at Lexington’s expense

Mansfield notched a win against Lexington 30-13 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tygers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-10 lead over the Minutemen at halftime.

Mansfield moved to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

The last time Mansfield and Lexington played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Mansfield faced off against Mt Vernon and Lexington took on Madison Comprehensive on Oct. 13 at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Highland grinds out close victory over Liberty-Benton

Highland finally found a way to top Liberty-Benton 21-17 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Highland and Liberty-Benton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Liberty-Benton with a 17-7 lead over Highland heading into the third quarter.

The Eagles had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Fighting Scots won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

Recently on Oct. 13, Highland squared off with Clear Fork in a football game.

West Holmes earns solid win over Bryan

West Holmes notched a win against Bryan 70-50 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 42-28 halftime margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

West Holmes pulled to a 56-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia.

Napoleon secures a win over Bellevue

Napoleon knocked off Bellevue 41-24 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 27.

Napoleon darted in front of Bellevue 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-12 halftime margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Napoleon roared to a 34-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

St. Paul dominates Toronto

St. Paul left no doubt on Friday, controlling Toronto from start to finish for a 56-20 victory at Toronto Jr./Sr. High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

St. Paul opened with a 14-7 advantage over Toronto through the first quarter.

The Flyers opened a monstrous 43-7 gap over the Red Knights at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-20.

Columbian darts past Ashland with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Columbian past Ashland Friday 49-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Columbian a 14-0 lead over Ashland.

The Tornadoes fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Ashland stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 42-13.

The Tornadoes enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Arrows’ 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Columbian squared off with Norwalk in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.