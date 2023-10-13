Fredericktown took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cardington-Lincoln 38-16 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Fredericktown jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Freddies’ offense stormed in front for a 25-8 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Fredericktown roared to a 38-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Fredericktown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Fredericktown took on Loudonville on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.