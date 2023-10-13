Lexington rallied from behind to knock off Madison Comprehensive for a 31-21 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Madison Comprehensive started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Minutemen and the Rams were both scoreless.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Madison Comprehensive.

The Minutemen got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.

Last season, Lexington and Madison Comprehensive squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Madison Comprehensive faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on West Holmes on Sept. 29 at West Holmes High School.

