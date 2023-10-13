Highland collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 21-11 verdict during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Clear Fork through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Colts made it 14-3.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Clear Fork got within 21-11.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clear Fork and Highland played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Clear Fork faced off against Marion Harding and Highland took on Galion on Sept. 29 at Galion High School.

