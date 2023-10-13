East Knox notched a win against Loudonville 42-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

East Knox jumped in front of Loudonville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 29-6 lead over the Red Birds at halftime.

East Knox and Loudonville each scored in the third quarter.

The Red Birds rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Loudonville and East Knox faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Loudonville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, East Knox faced off against Northmor and Loudonville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

