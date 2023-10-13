Northmor raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Centerburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Northmor a 21-0 lead over Centerburg.

The Golden Knights fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Golden Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Centerburg and Northmor played in a 49-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Northmor faced off against East Knox and Centerburg took on Mt Gilead on Sept. 29 at Centerburg High School.

