West Holmes posted a narrow 9-8 win over New Philadelphia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Knights fought to a 3-0 intermission margin at the Quakers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Quakers enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, West Holmes and New Philadelphia squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at West Holmes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Philadelphia faced off against Madison Comprehensive and West Holmes took on Lexington on Sept. 29 at West Holmes High School.

