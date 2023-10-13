Columbian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-7 victory over Norwalk in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbian a 20-0 lead over Norwalk.

The Tornadoes registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Truckers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbian and Norwalk faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbian High School.

