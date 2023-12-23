OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 22, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Alexandria Bishop Brossart prevails over Cincinnati Ursuline

Alexandria Bishop Brossart handled Cincinnati Ursuline 49-23 in an impressive showing in a Kentucky girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Ursuline squared off with Lebanon in a basketball game.

Antwerp thwarts Edgerton’s quest

Antwerp handed Edgerton a tough 47-34 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Antwerp and Edgerton squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Edgerton faced off against Liberty Center and Antwerp took on Rockford Parkway on Dec. 16 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood takes down Andover Pymatuning Valley

Ashtabula Edgewood handled Andover Pymatuning Valley 62-32 in an impressive showing on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Perry and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 11 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Batavia bests Sabina East Clinton

Batavia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sabina East Clinton 65-32 on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Hillsboro and Batavia took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 14 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Bellville Clear Fork overcomes Marengo Highland’s lead to earn win

Bellville Clear Fork overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 40-20 win against Marengo Highland on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Marengo Highland started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Bellville Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.

The Colts’ offense darted in front for an 18-10 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Colts held on with a 16-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 16, Marengo Highland squared off with Caledonia River Valley in a basketball game.

Caledonia River Valley darts past Galion with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Caledonia River Valley to a 62-28 runaway past Galion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Galion faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 16 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Chagrin Falls sprints past Mentor Lake Catholic

Chagrin Falls pushed past Mentor Lake Catholic for a 53-35 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 22.

The last time Chagrin Falls and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 32-28 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Dec. 16 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Chillicothe Huntington slips past Chillicothe Southeastern

Chillicothe Huntington topped Chillicothe Southeastern 47-43 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Chillicothe Southeastern High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Huntington took on Piketon on Dec. 16 at Piketon High School.

Chillicothe Unioto posts win at Frankfort Adena’s expense

Chillicothe Unioto eventually beat Frankfort Adena 55-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Frankfort Adena squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Frankfort Adena faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Unioto took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 17 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas earns narrow win over Park Hills Notre Dame

Cincinnati McNicholas topped Park Hills Notre Dame 39-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Batavia and Park Hills Notre Dame took on Cincinnati St Ursula on Dec. 7 at Cincinnati Saint Ursula Academy.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame tops Beavercreek

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame eventually beat Beavercreek 46-27 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off against Bellbrook and Beavercreek took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 16 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills barely beats Cincinnati Seton

Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Cincinnati Seton 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Seton faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Seton faced off against Covington Holy Cross and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin darts by Hilliard Darby

Delaware Olentangy Berlin dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-29 win over Hilliard Darby for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Delaware Olentangy Berlin squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Newark and Hilliard Darby took on Grove City Central Crossing on Dec. 15 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Dublin Coffman sprints past Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Dublin Coffman collected a solid win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a 56-38 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Dec. 17, Dublin Coffman faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Dec. 16 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Gahanna Lincoln sets early tone to dominate New Albany

Gahanna Lincoln broke to an early lead and topped New Albany 50-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany played in a 50-46 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Kettering Alter and New Albany took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 16 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Greensburg-Salem earns narrow win over Delaware Buckeye Valley

Greensburg-Salem finally found a way to top Delaware Buckeye Valley 33-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 15, Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with Columbus Bishop Ready in a basketball game.

Groveport Madison barely beats Lancaster

Groveport Madison posted a narrow 54-48 win over Lancaster at Lancaster High on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 15, Lancaster squared off with New Albany in a basketball game.

Hilliard Bradley escapes Hilliard Davidson in thin win

Hilliard Bradley finally found a way to top Hilliard Davidson 32-25 at Hilliard Davidson High on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Hilliard Bradley took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Kinsman Badger dominates Southington Chalker

Kinsman Badger left no doubt on Friday, controlling Southington Chalker from start to finish for a 69-9 victory at Kinsman Badger High on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Southington Chalker squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Kinsman Badger faced off against Girard.

Lewis Center Olentangy overwhelms Thomas Worthington

Lewis Center Olentangy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Thomas Worthington 71-22 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Thomas Worthington High on Dec. 22.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy and Thomas Worthington played in a 57-55 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Thomas Worthington faced off against Columbus Centennial and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 16 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local squeezes past Lima Bath

Maria Stein Marion Local finally found a way to top Lima Bath 43-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Lima Bath faced off against Lima Shawnee and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 16 at Wapakoneta High School.

Marietta secures a win over Fairfield

Marietta handed Fairfield a tough 46-29 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Marietta faced off against Logan and Fairfield took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 16 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Marion Pleasant crushes Marion Harding

It was a tough night for Marion Harding which was overmatched by Marion Pleasant in this 58-28 verdict.

The last time Marion Pleasant and Marion Harding played in a 45-29 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Marion Harding faced off against Ontario and Marion Pleasant took on Kenton on Dec. 16 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Massillon Jackson pockets slim win over Canton GlenOak

Massillon Jackson posted a narrow 46-43 win over Canton GlenOak in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, Canton GlenOak and Massillon Jackson squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Massillon Jackson faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Massillon Perry on Dec. 13 at Massillon Perry High School.

Montpelier slips past Pettisville

Montpelier posted a narrow 35-30 win over Pettisville on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Pettisville and Montpelier squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Montpelier faced off against Paulding and Pettisville took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 15 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

New Concord John Glenn earns solid win over West Portsmouth Portsmouth West

New Concord John Glenn knocked off West Portsmouth West 71-58 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Portsmouth West faced off against Crown City South Gallia and New Concord John Glenn took on Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 16 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Pemberville Eastwood secures a win over Bloomdale Elmwood

Pemberville Eastwood notched a win against Bloomdale Elmwood 56-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

The last time Bloomdale Elmwood and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 49-41 game on Feb. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Arcadia and Pemberville Eastwood took on Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 16 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Peninsula Woodridge sprints past Mogadore Field

Peninsula Woodridge pushed past Mogadore Field for a 52-41 win on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Peninsula Woodridge and Mogadore Field played in a 59-43 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Mogadore Field faced off against Mogadore.

Powell Olentangy Liberty tops Upper Arlington in extra frame

Powell Olentangy Liberty took full advantage of overtime to defeat Upper Arlington 46-42 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 22.

The last time Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington played in a 36-23 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Upper Arlington faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 8 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Proctorville Fairland’s speedy start jolts Parkersburg

Proctorville Fairland controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 60-45 victory over Parkersburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 14, Proctorville Fairland squared off with South Point in a basketball game.

Reynoldsburg earns narrow win over Newark

Reynoldsburg topped Newark 63-59 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Reynoldsburg and Newark squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Reynoldsburg faced off against Columbus Africentric and Newark took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Dec. 15 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

South Webster overpowers Oak Hill in thorough fashion

South Webster handled Oak Hill 57-17 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 22.

Last season, South Webster and Oak Hill squared off on Feb. 11, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, South Webster faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Oak Hill took on Franklin Furnace Green on Dec. 7 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Toledo Notre Dame overcomes Bryan

Toledo Notre Dame grabbed a 49-37 victory at the expense of Bryan at Bryan High on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Toledo Notre Dame opened with a 11-8 advantage over Bryan through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-19.

Toledo Notre Dame darted to a 36-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Bryan faced off against Edgerton and Toledo Notre Dame took on Fort Wayne Homestead on Dec. 9 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

Vincent Warren dominates Williamstown in convincing showing

Vincent Warren recorded a big victory over Williamstown 57-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 22.

Recently on Dec. 14, Vincent Warren squared off with Parkersburg South in a basketball game.

Warren G. Harding squeezes past Warren Champion

Warren G. Harding topped Warren Champion 53-51 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Warren G. Harding and Warren Champion squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Warren Champion faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Warren G. Harding took on Beaver Area on Dec. 16 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Warren Howland narrowly defeats Cleveland St. Joseph

Warren Howland grabbed a 72-58 victory at the expense of Cleveland St. Joseph in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cleveland St Joseph faced off against Austintown-Fitch and Warren Howland took on Chardon on Dec. 16 at Warren Howland High School.

Westerville Central edges past Grove City in tough test

Westerville Central posted a narrow 41-34 win over Grove City in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Grove City and Westerville Central played in a 52-43 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Grove City faced off against New Albany and Westerville Central took on Chillicothe on Dec. 16 at Chillicothe High School.

Westerville South records thin win against Delaware Hayes

Westerville South finally found a way to top Delaware Hayes 60-53 on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Westerville South and Delaware Hayes played in a 83-16 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Delaware Hayes faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville South took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 15 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Youngstown Boardman thwarts Tallmadge’s quest

Youngstown Boardman knocked off Tallmadge 52-38 on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Youngstown Boardman and Tallmadge played in a 50-38 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Alliance Marlington and Tallmadge took on Aurora on Dec. 9 at Tallmadge High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans defeats Etna Liberty Christian

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-7 win over Etna Liberty Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Corning Miller and Etna Liberty Christian took on Granville Christian on Dec. 16 at Granville Christian Academy.

